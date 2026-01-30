Alexander Zverev shuts down question on Carlos Alcaraz’s treatment controversy

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his semi-final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on January 30, 2026. — Reuters

Alexander Zverev shut down a question on Carlos Alcaraz’s treatment controversy in the semi-final of the Australian Open.

Zverev protested vehemently after Alcaraz received a medical timeout due to cramps in their tense clash at Melbourne Park.

The German third seed was on the verge of being sent home after losing the first two sets, but he mounted a dramatic comeback to tie the match and force a fifth set, with Carlos Alcaraz becoming visibly fatigued.

In the third set of the match, the Spaniard started cramping out of nowhere, and the trainer was summoned to treat his upper legs, which led chair umpire Marijana Veljovic to sanction a three-minute medical break.

Zverev responded angrily, saying that the stoppage violated the rules and that medical breaks are not allowed for cramps.

One of the first questions Alexander Zverev faced in his press conference after the match was related to the heated moment during the match, but he didn’t want to speak about it.

"Yeah, I mean, he was cramping. Normally, you can't take a medical timeout for cramps. But what can I do? It's not my decision. I didn't like it, but it's not my decision," Zverev said.

He was then asked what he was saying to the tournament referee, as he was speaking in German on the court. But that was the time when he said he didn’t want to talk about it.

"I just said it was [expletive deleted]. [asked about saying they were protected] I don't remember. To be honest, it was 17 hours ago, and I don't quite remember, but I'm sure somebody has it on video, and you can check,” he added.

“But, to be honest, I don't want to talk about this right now, because I think this was one of the best battles that ever was in Australia, and it doesn't deserve to be the topic now."