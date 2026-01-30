Unbeaten Usman Wazir set to face Indian rival Mahesh

Pakistan's Usman Wazeer celebrates after knocking out India's S. Eswaran in a boxing encounter at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok on April 24, 2025. — Screengrab/LiveStream

Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir has announced his next international fight, confirming that he will face Indian boxer Mahesh in Thailand as he targets the 18th unbeaten win of his professional career.

Speaking about the upcoming contest, Wazir said the bout would mark his 18th international appearance, expressing strong confidence ahead of the clash.

The unbeaten boxer stated that he is fully prepared and determined to secure another victory, maintaining his perfect record on the international stage.

Wazir added that his primary objective is to continue his winning run and further enhance Pakistan's presence in international boxing.

He also appealed to fans and boxing enthusiasts to continue supporting him as he prepares for another major challenge abroad.

The fight is expected to attract significant attention from boxing fans across the region, with Wazir aiming to further strengthen his growing reputation on the global stage.

Earlier, on August 31, 2025, Wazir claimed the WBC OPBF Silver Welterweight title after defeating experienced Indonesian boxer Ferdinandus at Bangkok's World Siam Stadium.

The 10-round title bout saw Wazir secure victory in the closing moments of the final round, a win that also boosted his world rankings and extended his professional record to a flawless 17-0.

The bout was historic, as Wazir became the first Pakistani boxer whose fight was broadcast live in 168 countries through one of boxing's largest global networks.

Prior to that, Wazir defeated India's S. Eswaran via a first-round technical knockout (TKO) in April, in a highly anticipated contest fuelled by the historic sporting rivalry between Pakistan and India.

The fight, which lasted just one minute and 41 seconds, marked his 16th professional outing.

Nicknamed the "Asian Boy," the Gilgit-Baltistan-born boxer has already captured several prestigious honours, including the World Youth Title, Asian Title and Middle East Title, earning widespread recognition and pride for Pakistan on the international boxing circuit.