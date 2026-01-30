USA announce squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against South Africa in North Sound on June 19, 2024. — ICC

The United States of America (USA) on Friday announced its 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka.

Led by captain Monank Patel, the squad includes 10 players returning from the 2024 edition, when the USA made a memorable debut by reaching the Super 8 stage.

Apart from skipper Patel, the returning players include Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan.

Wicketkeeper-batter Andries Gous was the top scorer for the USA in 2024 with 219 runs, while Saurabh Netravalkar led the bowling attack, claiming a tournament-high six wickets.

New additions to the squad include Shubham Ranjane, who is set to make his T20I debut at the marquee ICC event. Mohammad Mohsin and Shehan Jayasuriya could also earn their first international caps for the USA.

Placed in Group A, the USA will face India, Pakistan, the Netherlands and Namibia in the group stage. Their campaign gets underway against India on February 7 in Mumbai.

USA Squad: Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin and Shubham Ranjane.

USA T20 World Cup Fixtures: