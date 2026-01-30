Alexander Zverev slams Carlos Alcaraz medical timeout in Australian Open

Germany's Alexander Zverev acknowledges the fans and walks off the court after losing his semi final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on January 30, 2026. — Reuters

Alexander Zverev protested vehemently that Carlos Alcaraz received a medical break in their tense Australian Open semi-final after being deemed unwell, and called the ruling unbelievable even as the situation was escalating in Melbourne.

The German third seed was on the verge of being sent home when he lost the first two sets, but he gave a dramatic turnaround to tie the match and make the final fifth set, Alcaraz becoming more visibly fatigued.

In the third set in the second half, when the Spaniard was working to end the match, the trainer was summoned to treat his upper legs, which led chair umpire Marijana Veljovic to sanction a three-minute medical break.

Zverev responded in an angry manner, claiming that the stoppage was in violation of the rules, which do not allow medical breaks because of muscle cramping.

Zverev to supervisor while Carlos Alcaraz received a medical timeout while cramping after the changeover was done



"He has cramps. This is absolute bullshit. That is unbelieveable. You can not be serious. You protect the both of them. Its unbeliveable" pic.twitter.com/CX0GvCq1ai — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 30, 2026

In an interview with German-speaking supervisor Andreas Egli, he expressed his frustration by saying, “He has cramp! He can't take a medical, he is cramping. What else should it be? This is absolute bull***! This is unbelievable.”*

He continued: “You are protecting both of them [Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner], this is unbelievable. Unbelievable. This is not possible. This is not possible. You cannot be serious.”

Alcaraz endured the controversy to win a marathon five-set match that lasted five and a half hours, 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, to earn his first Australian Open final.

Then the world number one confessed that he was pushed to his physical limits. Alcaraz said that he was wrestling in the middle of the third set.

“Physically it was one of the most demanding matches of my career. I've been in these kind of situations before and I knew what I had to do. I fought to the last ball… Extremely proud of myself, the way I came back in the fifth set,” Alcaraz confessed.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident will bring medical timeout rules back to the discussion at Grand Slam events.