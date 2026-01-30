Zac Martin appointed Hyderabad's Strength & Conditioning Coach for PSL 11

An undated picture of team Hyderabad's newly appointed Strength & Conditioning Coach Zac Martin. — Instagram/omgitszacmartin

Hyderabad, one of the newest franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has appointed Zac Martin as their Strength & Conditioning Coach ahead of the 11th edition of the tournament, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The announcement was made by Kingsmen Cricket USA on their official social media handle, with the post stating: "Zac Martin joins Team Hyderabad for PSL as our Strength & Conditioning Coach."

"A long-time Kingsmen Cricket S&C coach, Zac brings vast experience working with players across the USA," the post added.

Meanwhile, the franchise recently appointed former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie as their head coach.

Former England all-rounder Craig White will serve as assistant coach, and Grant Bradburn has been named fielding coach for the upcoming season.

The 11th edition of the PSL will see the tournament expand to eight teams, with Hyderabad and Sialkot joining as the new franchises.

Hyderabad, owned by Fawad Sarwar, secured the franchise with a winning auction bid of Rs 1.75 billion ($6.25 million).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also confirmed that the PSL 11 Player Auction will take place on February 11.

The auction workshop was chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and PSL CEO Salman Naseer, and attended by representatives from all eight franchises, PSL officials, members of Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad and other capped players.