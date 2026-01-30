Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev to reach final

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on January 30, 2026. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: World number one Carlos Alcaraz overcame Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 in a spectacular comeback despite a leg issue to reach his first Australian Open final here at Rod Laver Arena on Friday, living under the hope of achieving his career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz won the first set due to a double fault by German. The game went up and down, with Zverev winning the third set on a tiebreak, until Alcaraz progressively regained his movement.

Spaniard won the longest semi-final in the history of the tournament, in terms of time, five hours and 27 minutes.

Alcaraz stressed the significance of self-belief, and the five-set comeback was one of the most physically demanding games in his career.

“I always say that you have to believe in yourself no matter what you’re struggling with,” Alcaraz said.

“Physically, it was one of the most demanding matches I have ever played in my career. I had to put my heart into the match and fight until the last ball. I’m extremely proud of the way I came back in the fifth set.”

Following an initial battle, the 22-year-old Spaniard was obviously struggling at 4-4 in the third set, barely able to move, but again depended on accuracy of his shots, and tactical placement, to extend the game.

There were decisive moments won and breathtaking victories in the match-deciding set which eventually declared the victory and the home crowd was on its feet.

Alcaraz will now get to play either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday and a win would complete his list of major trophies.