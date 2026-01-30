Islamabad United appoint former New Zealand star as Assistant Coach for PSL 11

New Zealand Black Caps Jacob Oram, left and Daniel Vettori celebrate the 3 wicket win over India in the first one day international at Eden Park, Auckland, Thursday 26 December, 2002. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Three-time champions Islamabad United have appointed former New Zealand all-rounder Jacob Oram as their assistant coach ahead of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to take place from March 26 to May 3.

The announcement was made on the franchise's official social media channels, accompanied by the caption: “Islamabad United is pleased to announce Jacob Oram as the new assistant coach. World-class all-rounder & a proven mentor becomes part of the ISLU family.”

Oram was named New Zealand's bowling coach in 2024, succeeding Shane Jurgensen. He previously worked with the side during the Test tour of Bangladesh, the T20I series against Australia and the T20 World Cup earlier that year.

He began his coaching career in 2014 with New Zealand A, later serving as bowling coach for New Zealand Women from 2018.

He was also appointed head coach of Central Hinds, guiding the team to the Super Smash final. Oram has also worked as an assistant coach in the Abu Dhabi T10 and as bowling coach for MI Cape Town in the SA20.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have strengthened their Platinum category lineup by adding three more players, bringing the total to six alongside captain Shadab Khan, pacer Naseem Shah and all-rounder Imad Wasim.

The new additions include Salman Ali Agha, Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Nawaz.

Agha and Nawaz were upgraded from Silver, while Farhan moved up from Supplementary Silver to Platinum.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) recently unveiled the Platinum category renewals ahead of its historic players' auction for the 11th edition, scheduled for February 11.

The Platinum category features 16 players, with Islamabad United naming the most, retaining six.

Across all categories, 89 players have been retained, including 73 national players associated with the six existing franchises, including defending champions Lahore Qalandars.

The Gold category features 33 retentions, the Diamond category 11 and the Silver category 16.

Multan Sultans lead in Silver retentions with seven, followed by Lahore Qalandars (three), Islamabad United (two), Peshawar Zalmi (two) and Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators with one each.

The Emerging category includes 14 national players eligible for retention.

The 11th edition of the PSL will mark a historic expansion to eight teams, with Hyderabad and Sialkot joining as new franchises.

For the first time, the league will hold a players' auction on February 11, replacing the traditional draft system.