Saeed Anwar in action.

Twenty-three years ago today, the legendary Saeed Anwar scored a then-ODI world record 194 against India in Chennai during a Pepsi Independence Cup match.

Anwar, arguably the most stylish and successful opener ever produced by Pakistan, took 146 balls for his iconic knock on the arch-rivals' own turf.

His knock broke the highest individual score record in an ODI which was held by Viv Richards until then.

Anwar's world record would last for 13 years until surpassed by India's Sachin Tendulkar, who ironically was the one to cut short Anwar's 194-run innings all those years ago and dash his hope of scoring the first ODI double ton.

Meanwhile, Pakistan qualified for the four-team tourney's final where they were beaten by Sri Lanka.

Here are a few shots from his all-time great knock.





On this day: Saeed Anwar scores then-world record 194 against India