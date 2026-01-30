Anthony Joshua breaks silence after fatal Nigeria car crash

An undated picture of Anthony Joshua. — Instagram/ anthonyjoshua

Anthony Joshua has broken his silence and made a public appearance since the December car accident in Nigeria that killed two of his friends, Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele.

The accident took place on 29 December off Lagos, and Joshua, aged 36, was struggling with the loss of his close friends.

Thursday, the two-time former heavyweight champion uploaded a touching YouTube video about the tragedy.

"The last time I spoke to you guys was in Miami. We had so many plans to wrap up 2025, and we were on a mission," Joshua said.

"We went back home, went to see our families and everything just got flipped up on its head. God's the best planner. We can plan to the best of our capabilities, but that was such an unforeseen circumstance that was out of all of our control."

As he looked back on the effect of the loss, he continued: "Not even did their parents, uncles, cousins, friends and myself lose two great men, we lost people that we dearly care about and that have been major players in all of our lives.

“It's tough. It's really tough. I'm not going to sit here and show all of my emotions. In today's day and age, it's easy to microanalyse people and pass judgement, but I know what I feel, and that's all that matters to me. I know what my duty is."

Joshua tried not to cry and talked about his friends and promised to keep their legacy alive.

"What my goal is is to continue to help them achieve their goals.

“Even though they may not be here in the physical, when I pray, I know spiritually they're going to aid me through."

Eddie Hearn, the promoter, said last week that Joshua would be slow to resume his career path after being involved in the crash.