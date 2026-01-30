MLB: New York Mets sign Craig Kimbrel, Austin Barnes to minor league deals

An undated picture of reliever Craig Kimbrel and catcher Austin Barnes. — Reuters

The New York Mets added reliever Craig Kimbrel and catcher Austin Barnes to their team on minor league deals, giving both players invitations to participate in spring training, the team announced Thursday.

The amount of the contract was not released, though The Athletic already mentioned that Kimbrel will earn a base salary of $2.5 million in the case he makes the major league roster.

Kimbrel, 37, had a record of 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 14 appearances between Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros last season. He is second only to Kenley Jansen among active major league pitchers with 476 career saves and fifth all time.

In the Hall of Fame are Mariano Rivera (652 saves), Trevor Hoffman (601) and Lee Smith (478).

Kimbrel won the 2011 National League Rookie of the Month, is a nine-time All Star, and played in nine different teams and has a 56-48 record with a 2.58 ERA and 1.020 WHIP in 851 career games.

He has 1,282 batters struck out in 821 2/3 innings, which is an average of 14.0 per nine innings.

Barnes, 36, is leaving behind the second world series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is the only team he has ever played in his 11-year career.

Last season Barnes had two RBIs and a .214 batting average in 13 games and his career batting average is 35 homers and 162 RBIs in 612 games.