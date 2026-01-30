NBA: Dillon Brooks scores career-high as Phoenix Suns beat Detroit Pistons

An undated picture of Dillon Brooks (left). — Reuters

PHOENIX: Dillon Brooks scored 40 and made four three-pointers to lead the Phoenix Suns to defeat the Detroit Pistons 114-96 here at PHX Arena on Thursday.

Grayson Allen scored 24 points and the hosts won by a comfortable margin, even without their star player Devin Booker, who was absent in the third straight game.

Brooks, who received "Dillon the Villain" t-shirts sold to fans, was also extremely efficient and made 13 out of 22 attempts on field goals and added eight rebounds and four assists. His career high was 37 points.

Collin Gillespie scored 16 points with five successful three-pointers, and Royce O’Neale scored 10 points. In the case of the Pistons, Cade Cunningham had 26 points, Jaren Duren had a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Tobias Harris had 13 points.

Detroit was in good form, having won six of its last seven games. Phoenix also recovered its out shooting ability when it made 16 of 42 three-pointers (38.1%), compared to 12 of 55 over their last two games.

The Suns were ahead 105-89 towards the end of the fourth quarter, and Brooks driving layup and O’Neale’s three-pointer gave the Suns the final win.

The late three-point performance by Gillespie gave the lead 114-93. The Suns overcame the boards, defeating Detroit 47-37 in rebounds and getting 24 second-chance points.

Initial contributions by Allen and Brooks combined to bring control, with Phoenix leading 48-33 in the second quarter, and keeping the lead all the way.

The win enabled the Suns to divide the season series with the East-leading Pistons and signified the beginning of Brooks as an important scorer without Booker.