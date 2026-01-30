NBA: Timberwolves cruise past Thunder with Edwards shining

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) receives the inbound pass agains the Oklahoma City Thunder in the third quarter at Target Center on Jan 29, 2026. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: Minnesota Timberwolves raced out to the early lead, as Anthony Edwards led the way with 26 points, and the home team defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-111 here at Target Center on Thursday.

The Timberwolves, with five games in a row, were too fresh to start the game slowly, tearing away to a 12-point lead in the first quarter and holding onto it.

Edwards played a central role in the initial moments, nailing a 3-pointer on a steal on Donte DiVincenzo on the first possession of Minnesota and providing 12 of the 34 points of the team during the first quarter.

Jaden McDaniels had 21 points, hitting all 5 of his shots outside the arc, and Naz Reid scored 18 points coming off the bench. Rody Gobert had a good mastery of the boards, having 14 rebounds and 11 defensive stops.

The 3-point tally was the best in McDaniels ' career. In the case of the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds, 11 in the second quarter and 15 in the third quarter, for the game-high.

Oklahoma City also tried but failed to close the gap being never less than 11 points behind after the first quarter. The Timberwolves made 22 three-pointers at a season-high rate, and 46.8% of their long-range shots.

This became the third straight victory of Minnesota, which had lost five straight games earlier in the week to Golden State.

Oklahoma City had the return of big man Isaiah Hartenstein, who played his first game of the season off the bench after being sidelined with a calf strain, and scored 11 points and five rebounds in a few minutes.

Chet Holmgren contributed 15 points and three blocks in the defeat.