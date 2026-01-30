Sri Lankan official comments after Bangladesh's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 removal

Bangladesh players wait for third umpire's decision during their third T20I against Ireland at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on December 2, 2025. — BCB

Sri Lanka Cricket Secretary Bandula Dissanayake has emphasised that Colombo intends to remain neutral amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Bangladesh's removal from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 which is all set to kick start from February 7 till March 8.

HIghlighting the country's commitment to fostering friendly relations in the region, Sri Lanka's cricket authorities expressed their willingness to support other nations in hosting international tournaments if the need arises.

"In these disputes among India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, we are remaining neutral; all of these are friendly nations," he said.

The official also stated that Sri Lanka would be willing to host future tournaments for any of the countries if requested.

The controversy began after Bangladesh requested the ICC to shift their group-stage matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.

Bangladesh were originally scheduled to play four matches in Kolkata and Mumbai. Their request came in the wake of Mustafizur Rahman's withdrawal from the Indian Premier League.

The ICC rejected Bangladesh's request and gave the team a 24-hour deadline to confirm participation under the original schedule.

Bangladesh stood firm, leading the ICC to eliminate the side and replace them with Scotland, the highest-ranked non-qualified nation.

Later on, reports suggested that Pakistan may consider boycotting the tournament in solidarity with Bangladesh or opt out of playing their matches against India.

Sri Lanka, co-hosts of the T20 World Cup alongside India, has been closely monitoring the situation.

Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage stated that ensuring the smooth conduct of the tournament is the country's highest priority and confirmed that special attention is being given to high-profile fixtures, particularly India versus Pakistan.