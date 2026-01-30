Alexander Volkanovski faces Diego Lopes in UFC featherweight rematch

An undated picture of Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. — Instagram/ alexvolkanovski,diegolopesmma

Sydney hosts the UFC rematch of the featherweight title between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes on Saturday night, the first of a 13-bout card here in Qudos Bank Arena.

Volkanovski (27-4 MMA, 14-3 UFC) will defend his title of first vacancy after defeating Lopes (27-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in his vacant championship match by unanimous decision at UFC 314 in Miami last April.

The match was an indication of a revival of the 145-pound title image when the previous champion, Ilia Topuria, decided to advance to lightweight. Although there has been some criticism of the rematch, it does not bother either fighter.

Talking to the reporters before the bout, Volkanovski stated that Lopes would have his characteristic aggression.

"When you've got a guy like Diego Lopes, you know he's going to bring it,” Volkanovski said.

"He's a gamer. He's going to want to get in the face and make it a fight. So we're going to have no choice but to fight."

Bout will be the first of Volkanovski in Australia since a loss to Islam Makhachev in February 2023 at UFC 284. Lopes, in the meantime, has not only taken up the challenge but also accepted the thought of a possible trilogy.

Volkanovski is not sure that he can resolve issues finalistically. I simply do not think I am too stupid, he said. He will adjust, but I do not think that will be sufficient.

“Oh yeah, I take this 100%,” Lopes said. “Volkanovski is a legend in the sport. If the UFC says, ‘You need one more fight with Volk,’ I take this.”

New Zealand lightweight Dan Hooker versus France lightweight Benoit Saint Denis are the co-main event of the fight. UFC 325 starts with the main card at 9 p.m.