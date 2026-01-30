New Zealand announce one addition to ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad

AUCKLAND: New Zealand have made one addition to their squad, with fast bowler Ben Sears named as a travelling reserve for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Sears earned the call-up after an impressive return from a hamstring injury during the Super Smash, where he picked up 15 wickets at an average of 17.93.

He joins the squad as cover after Kyle Jamieson was promoted to the main squad following Adam Milne's injury-enforced withdrawal from the tournament.

The right-arm pacer is set to link up with the team in Mumbai ahead of New Zealand's warm-up match against the USA on February 5.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter praised Sears' comeback and form, highlighting his consistent performances in the domestic circuit.

"Ben's worked hard to get himself back on the park, and it's been great to see him playing and performing well again," Walter said.

"He completed a full Super Smash campaign with the Firebirds and finished as the competition's joint second-highest wicket-taker in the round-robin stage, with 15 wickets from nine games."

"It will be great to have Ben with us here in India and ready to make an impact at the World Cup should the need arise," he added.

Sears, who has featured in 22 T20Is for New Zealand, last represented the Black Caps in an international fixture against Australia in early October.

New Zealand are currently involved in a T20I series against India, with the hosts leading 3-1 ahead of the final match scheduled for Sunday.

The Black Caps will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 8, followed by group matches against the UAE, South Africa and Canada.

New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi.

Reserve: Ben Sears.