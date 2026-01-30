Igor Jesus double powers Nottingham Forest to emphatic Europa League win

Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus scores their third goal against Ferencvaros in Europa League on January 29, 2026. — Reuters

Nottingham Forest finished the league part of the Europa League in an impressive fashion, with Igor Jesus notching two goals in a resounding victory over Ferencvaros here at the City Ground and the belief that the club can go further into the competition is supported.

Before kick-off, Forest was already in the play-offs of the knockout phase, and despite the slim hopes they had of making the top eight, they still needed various other outcomes to play in their favour.

Those scenarios have not come to pass, but the dominating character of such performance will serve as a motivator to the supporters before the two-legged play-off match.

Visitors, led by former Tottenham Hotspur striker Robbie Keane, had threatened early on when Kristoffer Zachariassen lobbed the post with a header within the first 10 minutes. It was a rare bright spot towards Ferencvaros because Forest soon took over.

The culmination came in the 17th minute when the unintended turn of a cross by Ryan Yates into the net occurred off the cross of a defender, Bence Otvos. Igor Jesus would just increase the margin 4 minutes later by riding a low effort in at the far post to score his 10th goal of the season.

The Ferencvaros revival dreams were soon killed after the break. Jesus had timed his run to perfection, and, beating the trap before he could go offside, settledly struck the goalkeeper to make it 3-0 and his 11th goal of the season.

Forest further polished the scoreline when McAtee scored on the penalty spot after Otvos fouled Dan Ndoye at the penalty area.

Speaking after the game, Forest manager Sean Dyche said: “It is not just the scoreline, there was that feel about it. I want these guys to do collectively well, the whole squad. This is another step, but it is a good step.”

The play-off draw of the Europa League knockout phase will be held on Friday, 30 January, and Forest will meet either Fenerbahce or Panathinaikos.