Sachin Tendulkar better ODI batsman than Virat Kohli: Gautam Gambhir

Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Virat Kohli (R). Photo: File

India's cricketer-turned-commentator Gautam Gambhir has named Sachin Tendulkar as the best ODI batsman over current skipper Virat Kohli, according to Star Sports’ Cricket Connected Show.

Gambhir reasoned that Tendulkar partook in the format at a time when the game was more balanced for bowlers and batsman. He said that the current rules make it more favourable for batsmen and therefore opted against choosing Kohli.

"Tendulkar because he played with one white ball and four fielders inside the circle, not five fielders outside. It’s difficult because Kohli has done phenomenally well but I think the rules have changed as well, which has helped a lot of new batters," he said.



"The new generation, with two new balls, no reverse swing, nothing for the finger spin, five fielders inside for the 50 overs, probably that makes batting much easier."

Tendulkar ended his career with 18,426 runs after playing 463 matches. This includes 51 tons and 68 fifties at an average of 44.8.



Kohli's numbers are even better. He has already hit 43 centuries in 248 matches while amassing 11,867 runs at an average of 59.3. He is on course to shattering most of Tendulkar's records baring a major twist in the tale.

