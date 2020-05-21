Babar Azam's batting is easy on the eyes: Kane Williamson

Batting star Babar Azam. Photo: AFP

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has lauded ODI and T20 captain Babar Azam for his easy-on-the-eyes batting prowess.

Williamson, in a video with India’s Harsha Bhogle on CricBuzz’s YouTube channel, was asked to pick a batsman whose shots he’d like to recreate and chose the batting star.

"He is a beautiful player to watch. His cover drive and his back-foot punches are just great," said Williamson.

Williamson divulged into the specifics of what a great batsman Azam is, especially mentioning his "hunger for runs" that drove them to the extent of their greatness.

“One thing is common in these great players is their temperament, the hunger for runs and how they achieve is all very different but there are a lot of similarities in their approach to an innings,” he added.

