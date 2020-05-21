South Asian Games' medalists receive almost Rs90m in cash prizes

Sports players receive cash prizes. Photo: Reporter

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has distributed more than Rs89 million to Pakistan's medalists from last year's South Asian Games that was held in Nepal.

Pakistan had won 133 medals, including 32 Gold, in 13th edition of South Asian Games that were played in December in Nepal's cities Kathmandu, Pokhara & Janakpur.

A PSB official confirmed that athletes from 13 areas of sports have been awarded their reward money decided under the federal sports policy.

According to the policy, gold medalists were given Rs1 million each, while silver medalists were given Rs500,000. As for bronze medalists, they were awarded Rs250,000 by the government.

The PSB official clarified that team events bagged the same amount as of individual events and in the event that a team had more than four members then each player will get half the amount equally.

According to documents provided to Geo News, the karate team that won a total of 19 medals including six gold medals, received the highest reward - Rs18.25 million- while the athletics team got Rs11.25 million.

Members of handball, judo, kabaddi, squash, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, beach volleyball, weightlifting, and wushu were also given prize money by the PSB.

Another Rs21.75 million will be given to members of badminton, boxing, shooting and swimming players after Eid.

