India's Harsha Bhogle names 2 Pakistanis in shortlist of emerging pacers

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates.

Indian pundit Harsha Bhogle has named Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah in his shortlist of candidates who could emerge as the world's leading fast bowlers.

In a video shared on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Twitter account, Bhogle named England's Jofra Archer as the topmost candidate to become the world's premier pacer but also quickly added South Africa's Lungi Ngidi and Pakistan's young left-right duo in the mix.

"At the moment you're struggling to look beyond Jofra Archer, and I like Lungi Ngidi. And in that fast bowling factory of the world (Pakistan) there is Naseem Shah but the one I like more than anyone else is Shaheen Afridi."

Bhogle described Afridi as a "big left-hander who has pace" but showed concern that Pakistan has a poor record of nurturing promising pacers into long-term servants as he rued the loss of Hasan Ali.





