Babar Azam has no qualms over PCB's decision to tour England

While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed in principle to tour England this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s top batsman Babar Azam has absolutely no complaints about it, The News reported.

Babar said that he has complete trust in the board in whatever the board plans.

"I am confident before making any decisions, they will ensure the health and safety of their players is not compromised. I have read the PCB will take us into confidence," he said.

"So, I am looking forward to that briefing session. At the end of the day, the environment needs to be safe and secure as no event or match is bigger than life."



The 25-year-old said that despite his family being worrisome, he would still opt to travel adding that the statistics in the UK varied from that to Pakistan.

"Honestly, my family will be more worried than me but if the PCB tells me that it’s safe to go, I will definitely travel," he said.

"You need to consider UK-related Covid-19 facts, cases reported and deaths. People will naturally be nervous traveling into a territory that has one of the highest reported cases and casualties. But, at the same time, I completely understand and accept normal services also need to resume."

However, the limited-overs skipper admitted to the challenging question of when could sports be safely resumed.

"The difficult decision for the administrators is what is the right time to resume sport activities. Also, we still need to know what guidelines the UK government will provide in terms of foreigners’ travel and quarantine, etc."

