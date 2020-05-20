PCB contract my biggest achievement yet: PSL, Big Bash star Haris Rauf

PSL, Big Bash star Haris Rauf says PCB central contract is his biggest achievement yet.

Lahore Qalandars pacer and Big Bash League star Haris Rauf has said that the central contract given to him by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) trumps all his prior achievements of his young, flourishing career.

"I have received several contracts in my career so far, including Big Bash and PSL but PCB's central contract has been my biggest achievement," said Rauf during an appearance on a PCB podcast.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rauf, a product of the Qalandars' talent hunt programme, was one of the brightest stars of last year's Big Bash League in Australia, although his PSL campaign was a bit subdued. He has been given an Emerging Category contract by the PCB.



Rauf, still young, said that he is in the process of adding to his bowling skills and will showcase whatever he's picked up when he's in action next.

"I still have a few skills in me which I will show in the ground soon" he said.

He also reiterated his desire to "play for the national team for a long time in whatever format I am picked".

