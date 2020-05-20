From NCA trialist to contracted player: Naseem Shah recalls remarkable rise

Teen sensations Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photo: AAP

Young fast bowler Naseem Shah has looked back at his mercurial rise up to the national team, remarking how he now has the same central contract as his idols and mentors.

"It was just three years ago when I would stand in a queue outside the National Cricket Academy and wait my turn just to bowl these batsmen, and now I have the same contract as them," Naseem said in a podcast hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board.



Naseem, picked in Category C of central contracts, said that the deal handed to him was the fruit of his labour.



He recalled that he had been plagued by back injury early in his career while his debut tour of Australia was quite disappointing as well but he did not lose hope and always thought that he could be in the Pakistan side through his hard work.

"I was very worried about my career after I could not perform up to expectations in Australia but then my performances against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at home were great and that encouraged me," he said.

"Before the start of those two series I had set myself the target of getting my 100 percent on the field."

