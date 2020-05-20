Central contract demotion just another regular hurdle: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo: AFP

Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that being demoted to category B in Pakistan Cricket Board's central contracts "did not bother" him.

The 32-year-old, while speaking in a podcast with the PCB, said his focus remained on making a return to the national team and that the demotion was just another run-of-the-mill hurdle.

"There are ups and downs during one’s career and so the demotion doesn’t bother me because my goal is to return to the national team," he said.

Recently, the PCB announced its central contracts list in which Sarfaraz, along with leg-spinner Yasir Shah, was demoted to category B while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Test captain Azhar Ali were promoted in their place.

Sarfaraz lauded Afridi for his rapid progress and jump up the category and hoped that bowler would maintain his rich vein of fortune.

"His excellent performance last year is the main reason for his development in the central contract. He's a great player. I hope the best for him," he said.

