Limited-overs skipper Babar Azam. Photo: AFP

Former bowler Saqlain Mushtaq has said that limited-overs skipper Babar Azam needed to interact with former and current captains in order to groom himself for the responsibility.

Mushtaq, in a video on YouTube, said that while the star batsman excelled on the field, he needed to interact with other greats in order to get a sense of his role.

The Doosra inventor suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) arrange meetings in order to do so.

READ: I call the shots, Babar Azam rejects 'dummy captain' tag

"Whenever Pakistan's series takes place with another country the management should arrange his meetings with greats of that country so that he may pick up their brains. He'll also have to learn how to handle media. The PCB's media department can help in that," said Saqlain.

"I think it is very important for him to find out how to lead the team and execute his plans. Obviously, there is a need for him to sit with the best [team] leaders; have a cup of tea with them and do some gossip with the intent to learn how to take along his team."



As for Azam needing to improve his English, Mushtaq dismissed the "irrelevant" idea but said that there was no harm if he did.

READ: I'm a cricketer, not a gora, Babar Azam responds to 'improve English' advice

"Asking him to learn English is totally irrelevant. He knows Urdu and needs nothing else [to express himself]. There are several world leaders who speak in their mother tongues. An interpreter can explain whatever he says.

"However, if you have time there is no harm in acquiring a second language, but I believe it's not as that important for you as a captain. I believe he has leadership qualities and that's why he's been given the reins of team's stewardship."





Babar Azam should pick brains of former, current captains: Saqlain Mushtaq