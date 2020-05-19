Umar Akmal files appeal against three-year ban

Umar Akmal files an appeal against PCB ban. Photo: AFP

Beleaguered batsman Umar Akmal has finally filed an appeal against the three-year-ban slapped on him by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Disciplinary Panel for not reporting approaches by corrupt elements, a source within the PCB has confirmed.

According to the source, the board, within the next 15 days, will appoint an independent arbitrator to hear the appeal.

Akmal has hired Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan's law firm to assist him in the case.

The PCB had imposed a three-year-ban on Akmal after he had violated the Article 2.4.4 of the PCB's code of conduct on two occasions.

