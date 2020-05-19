I'm a cricketer, not a gora: Babar Azam responds to 'improve English' advice

Babar Azam responds to Tanvir Ahmed. Photo: AFP

Limited-overs captain Babar Azam has responded to former cricketer Tanvir Ahmed’s advice of improving his English skills, saying that he is a cricketer and not a "gora" (native English speaker).

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Azam said that an overnight change was impossible but also did not disagree to Ahmed's well-meaning but poorly worded suggestion.

"I'm a cricketer not a gora and my focus is on the game. I will learn English with time," he said.

Tanvir, in a recent video on his Youtube channel, had said that Azam was in need of improving his personality by changing the way he dresses up and speaks English.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old also responded to being compared to India skipper Virat Kohli and said that they were incomparable due to their different approaches to the art of batting.

"It's better to not compare me against Kohli because we are very different players," he said.

