I call the shots: Babar Azam rejects 'dummy captain' tag

Babar Azam is Pakistan's new limited-overs captain.

Limited-overs skipper Babar Azam on Monday dismissed claims of him being a "dummy captain" and insisted that he has authority over team decisions, Daily Jang reported.

Azam, it is thought, has no real decision-making power as it was rumoured that he was under the influence of Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

The star batsman brushed off the claims and addressed that he leaned on to Misbah for advice, insisting that he had full control in calling the shots.

However, the 25-year-old said that he desired more involvement in the selection process.

"I make my own decisions 100% but I ask Misbah for his advice. No one imposes their decisions on me. With that said, I would like more involvement in the selection process," he said.

Azam further said he idolised former skipper Imran Khan and wished to mirror his "aggressive" captaincy style.

"I thoroughly enjoy captaincy and I wish to be an aggressive captain like Imran one day," he said.

