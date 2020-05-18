PCB to raise contracted domestic players' salaries: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to raise the monthly remuneration for contracted domestic cricketers for the upcoming season.

A source privy to matter confirmed to Geo News that PCB will provide new contracts to domestic cricketers of all six regions after Eid, with the new deals to carry greater salary packages.

“We are working on the volume of increment but it is for sure that the players will get increment in their salaries,” the source said.

“It could be anything from 15% to 40% raise or may be 50% increment. It depends on budget approval but players will get something positive in the new domestic contracts,” he said.

The source further said that domestic cricketers’ match fee is also likely to be increased.

The PCB, while restructuring the domestic season, had given contracts to 192 players with monthly salary of 50,000 other than match fees and other incentives.

“We are aiming to take their salaries to 75,000 at least. But lets see how things shape up,” the source said.

Earlier, the PCB had finalized A-plus category contracts for 10 domestic and U19 performers.

