Compare Babar Azam, Virat Kohli in 5 years, not right now: Younis Khan

India skipper Virat Kohli (L) and Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam (R).

Batting great Younis Khan has said that a fair comparison between star batsman Babar Azam and India skipper Virat Kohli could only be possible in five years' time after the former is at the peak of his career, Gulf News reported.

Younis reasoned that Kohli's career numbers are far intimidating as he is an established superstar and has experience across all formats, not to mention the fact that he has already "proved himself" .

"You see, Kohli - who is now 31 and at the peak of his career - has been in international cricket for over a decade now and has proved himself in all conditions. The 70 international centuries that he has scored is a testimony to his class and abilities," the former Pakistan captain said.

Younis said that Azam has only just begun to show his potential and will need more time to reach his peak.

"Babar Azam made his international debut barely five years back. He already has 16 centuries under his belt and shows very good averages in both Tests and ODIs," Younis said.

He further said that a comparison of the two would be premature but could be possible five years from now.

"It will be unfair to start comparing the two right now. If you have to, compare Azam five years," he said.

