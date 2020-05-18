Andrew Flintoff recalls 'disastrous' debut in front of fuming Wasim Akram

Andrew Flintoff (R) recalls his disastrous first-class cricket debut as teammate Wasim Akram (L) witnessed it unfold. Photo: Instagram

England’s former cricketer Andrew Flintoff has recalled his "disastrous" first-class debut for Lancashire which was witnessed by then-teammate Wasim Akram.

Flintoff, in a video on YouTube, said that he had dropped three catches in slip, causing Akram to give him his infamous hairdryer treatment.

"My debut was a disaster. I played against Hampshire in Portsmouth. Bumble [David Lloyd] had said that I was the best slip catcher he'd ever seen and I catch pigeons. I do but in kids cricket," said Flintoff.

"So I got put in the slips in my first game, which is unheard of. I was standing at second slip to Akram and I dropped three catches before lunch. He then shouted 'get him out of there!'"

The event, Flintoff recalls, was highly embarrassing as it was witnessed by other senior cricketers too.

"Can you imagine how I felt? I am seventeen years old, surrounded by all my heroes, dropping catches [in front of] one of world’s greatest ever cricketers. It was awful. I didn’t want to be there."

Akram responded to Flintoff's story on Twitter and said that his words were an act of "tough love" as he praised the former England star.





