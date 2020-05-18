Harbhajan Singh severs ties with Shahid Afridi following criticism of Modi

Shahid Afridi (L) and Harbhajan Singh (R).

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday said he was severing all ties with former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi following the latter’s criticism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sport Tak reported.

Afridi, during a recent visit of Azad Kashmir, was seen addressing a crowd in a video on social media.

Boom Boom, a vocal critic of India's atrocities in occupied Kashmir, once again took a dig at Modi over his role in escalating tensions in the region.

"Modi deployed 7 lakh soldiers in Kashmir, same as the total strength of Pakistani forces,” said Afridi.

"I am in your beautiful village, I am very delighted. I was planning to visit you all for a long time. The world is currently infected by such a big disease. But the bigger disease is in Modi's mind."

Following Afridi’s remarks, Singh expressed his disappointment and disassociated himself from Lala's charity.

"To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith. We did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the coronavirus," said Harbhajan.

"This man is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits."

"I have no relation or tie-up with Afridi from here on," he said.

