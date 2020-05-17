Shahid Afridi would want Tom Cruise, Aamir Khan to play him in biopic

Tom Cruise (L), Shahid Afridi (C) and Aamir Khan (R).

Former skipper Shahid Afridi has said he would want Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to play him if a biopic in English and Hindi were made respectively, reported Geo News.

Popularly known as Boom Boom, Afridi is a successful all-rounder who is respected for his consistent bowling that relies on a change of pace rather than spin.

He drew attention for his aggressive batting style and became the world record holder for the fastest ODI century in 37 deliveries. He still holds the distinction of having hit the most sixes in the history of ODI cricket.

The former Pakistan skipper is currently helping people whose livelihoods have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

