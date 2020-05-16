T20 World Cup's fate to be decided this month, with rescheduling an option

ICC T20 World Cup trophy.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) board will meet via video-conference later this month to discuss the future of this year's ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia.

The biggest event of cricket's shortest official format is due to be played from October 18 to November 15, with 16 teams to be in action at seven different venues of Australia.

A source confirmed to Geo News that among other things, the top most agenda of the meeting will be the future of ICC World T20.

"Board members will discuss the possibility of organising the tournament and consider all available options, including the postponement of the tournament to a new date," said the source.

It is expected that ICC's events committee, headed by Chris Tetley, will present multiple options.

However, sources believe that a postponement means the tournament will not be able to be organised before 2022 and this may provoke other boards to resist the idea of delaying the tournament.

Board of Control for Cricket in India, according to reports, is in favour of delaying the tournament, possibly to create a window for its cash-rich Indian Premier League. Other boards, including Australia, will not be impressed if the World T20 is rescheduled.

It is understood that the ICC and its members are desperate for TV rights revenue from the event for the sake of their financial well-being, which is in a fragile state due to the ongoing health crisis around the world.

In case the tournament goes ahead, ICC will also have to bear the additional cost of quarantining cricketers from all 16 teams.

