PCB to incentivise domestic standouts with new A-plus category contracts

Domestic cricket stalwarts such as Fawad Alam who missed out on central contracts have been thrown a lifeline.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to introduce a special contract category for the players who have been performing well in domestic tournaments and those who have been a regular part of the national team but missed out on the central contracts.

An official of PCB confirmed to Geo News that a special category of contract named "A-plus" is being introduced in which domestic standouts will be given additional incentives.

"We will shortlist around 10 such cricketers; chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is finalising the list," said the official.

Sources privy to the matter believe that players such as Fawad Alam, Sami Aslam, Imran Butt and Khushdil Shah are likely to get the special A-plus contract which will help them earn three times more than their other domestic teammates.

"According to this contract, the players will get monthly remuneration from 150,000 to 200,000 while other players in domestic cricket get around 50,000 per month," said the source.

