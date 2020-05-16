Shoaib Akhtar donates Shah Rukh Khan-signed IPL helmet for COVID-19 charity

Aisam-ul-Haq receives from Shoaib Akhtar a Kolkata Knight Riders helmet, signed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has donated to Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi’s charity drive a prized memorabilia from his personal collection - a Kolkata Knight Riders helmet, signed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, he had received as player-of-the-match award in the 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

“Thank You Shoaib Akhtar Bhai for donating the most prized memorabilia; a helmet signed by Shah Rukh Khan he won in IPL while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders and was declared the man of the match,” Aisam said in a tweet while receiving the helmet from Akhtar.

Aisam has been active over the past month or so, trying to mobilise athletes around the world as part of relief efforts for those financially affected by the novel coronavirus. He has also distributed thousands of ration bags among those in need.

