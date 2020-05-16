No appeals filed by Umar Akmal yet: PCB

Umar Akmal remains banned for 3 years.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied receiving any appeals filed by Umar Akmal against his three-year ban, according to a report published in Jang.

Akmal, banned until 2021 for not reporting approaches by corrupt elements, was expected to appeal on Friday. He has reportedly acquired the legal services of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan or at least his legal firm.

However, the PCB’s legal department, as per Jang, has not received any appeals from the cricketer.

It is pertinent to mention here that Akmal has a time period of 14 days from May 8 – when detailed verdict was released - to file an appeal against his ban.

