Pakistan vs England: Tour receives massive boost following talks between PCB

Pakistan’s planned tour of England has received a massive booast as The Telegraph has reported that talks between the teams’ boards on Friday were “positive” although a final decision has not been taken yet.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its English counterparts held a meeting yesterday where biosecurity arrangements and other details were discussed.

The PCB has reportedly agreed to send a single group of 25 players for both the Test and T20I series in order to minimise air travel.

It is pertinent to mention here that the norm is for different format players to be sent separately but since Pakistan squad is expected to be jetted into England on a chartered flight, the practice of multiple squads will be scrapped.

The Telegraph says that Pakistan players will be given medical checkups frequently and treated as a ‘family unit’ with the team to be kept in isolation and no one allowed near the players.

“We had a very thorough briefing and were pleased with what we were told. A lot of time and energy has gone into the plans. The attention to detail was impressive and we are satisfied that safety will be the number one priority at all times,” PCB CEO Wasim Khan was quoted as saying.

“We stand in solidarity with the ECB. The cricket family needs to be united to make sure cricket starts moving in the right direction again. It is a very critical time for the game and we have been massively reassured by the plans put in place by the ECB.”

Pakistan are scheduled to leave for England in July although they their three-Test series and subsequent T20I series with the hosts does not begin till August.

