Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has an undeserved reputation of being the worst runner in cricket history.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq was maligned throughout his career for being the worst runner in cricket history but a new compilation of stats has shown that Australia’s Steve Waugh, and not Inzamam, has been involved in more run-outs than anyone.

The big-boned Inzamam bore the brunt of many ‘running’ jokes, with his run-out at the hands of Jonty Rhodes in the 1992 World Cup a permanent fixture of cricket lowlights.

However, ESPN recently did some digging and found that the 1999 World Cup-winner Waugh was involved in 104 run-outs over the course of his career. He was by far the worst caller of runs as he ran out his partners an astonishing 73 times.

Inzi features number 5 on the list with 92 run-out involvements but above him are Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Mahela Jayawardene.

Waugh’s run-our involvements look even worse when paired with the fact that it took him the least number of matches (493) among the top five to get there.





Stats show Inzamam-ul-Haq was not the worst runner in cricket history