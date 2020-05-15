‘Big 3’ accomplice ECB seeking Pakistan’s help is ironic: Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain says ‘Big 3’ accomplice ECB seeking Pakistan’s help is ironic. — Phtoto courtesy: ICC

England legend Nasser Hussain has found irony in the fact that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is looking towards Pakistan and West Indies—two side whom the ECB tried to sabotage as part of the now-defunct ‘Big Three’—to save their season ravaged by the novel coronavirus.

The ECB has seen its famed English summer wrecked by COVID-19. Its county championship and T20 blast tournaments have been delayed whereas its first-ever The Hundred event has been scrapped altogether until next year.

The spate of delays have put the ECB under a financial strain, and it is hoping that its next two scheduled guests, the West Indies and Pakistan, decide to honour their commitments instead of cancelling the tours due to the health risk that could follow. It is pertinent to mention that England is the hardest hit country in Europe with more than 33,000 deaths due to the virus.

Hussain, a former England captain but also a voice of reason in cricket circles, sees poetic justice in the situation the ECB finds itself in.

“I find it ironic that the two sides who've probably been hard done by the most by the Big Three, two great cricketing nations Pakistan and West Indies who have been hardest hit, now we're asking them to come over to England,” Hussain said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

