Umar Akmal courts top attorney Babar Awan for appeal against ban: report

Umar Akmal (L) is reportedly in talks with Babar Awan (R).

Beleaguered cricketer Umar Akmal is in talks to appoint Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan, as his attorney in his planned appeal against a three-year ban imposed on him by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Daily Express reported on Friday.

Umar has been rendered ineligible from all forms of cricket until 2023 after accepting charges levelled against him for not reporting to the PCB approaches by corrupt elements.

The 29-year-old’s elder brother Kamran Akmal, as per the Urdu daily, has revealed that the family is currently negotiating with Awan, a high-profile attorney, former law minister and currently a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

“As soon as a deal is done we will file the appeal,” Kamran is quoted as saying.

The publication further adds that the Akmals were expected to file the appeal on Friday (today).

