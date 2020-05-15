Babar Azam in better form than Virat Kohli: England's Adil Rashid

England spinner Adil Rashid has chosen star batsman Babar Azam over India skipper Virat Kohli as the better batsman during an interview with At the Crease TV.

Rashid further clarified that his choice was based off of the batsmen's current form which he believed the Pakistani T20 and ODI skipper fared better than his Indian counterpart.

"It is a tough one that. So if you go on current form, I think I got to go with Azam. That’s current form I’m talking about. I picked Azam because he is in better form but they both are world-class players anyway," Rashid said.

Recently, New Zealand bowler Ish Sodhi ranked that Azam as his favourite batsman and even admitted that Azam has been "the toughest" he has bowled to in his career.



"I’ll go with Babar at first and Steve Smith at second. Then Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli and Joe Root at the end," said Sodhi.

