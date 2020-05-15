Cricket boards must act fast or face bankruptcy: Aqib Javed

Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed. Photo: AFP

Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed has warned cricket boards that they risked bankruptcy if they did not resume play sooner or later.

In a bid to revive sports activities, rule and regulations have been in the works in order to resume play safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lahore Qalandars head coach predicted that the virus could take a year or more to be fully contained and so he urged cricket boards to resume play as soon as possible before their finances ran dry.

"All cricket boards will have to act fast otherwise they risk becoming bankrupt," he said.

Javed suggested a solution as to how the Pakistan-England series should be carried out and said that players and officials should be tested multiple times in order to assure safety.

"I would suggest that the players and officials be tested and put in one place such as the National Cricket Academy. Before leaving for England they should get tested again and quarantine even after reaching England before they can start playing," he said.

In a similar fashion the former cricketer said the ground staff and other staff should be tested as well.

Furthermore, Javed gave a surprising suggestion to allow spectators at a limited capacity instead of opting for the widely popular choice of playing behind closed doors.

"At present people are talking about sports competitions behind closed doors. In this regard, I would say that 5,000 spectators in a stadium with a 30,000 capacity should be allowed to come," he said.

"The spectator should be tested and their fever should be checked before allowing them to enter. It is possible to return cricket with fans only if tight medical protocols are followed."

