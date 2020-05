Pakistan's T20I tour of Ireland falls prey to pandemic

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Ireland (CI) have decided to postpone their two-T20I series in July after the Ireland Government announced behind closed-door matches can only be possible after August 10.

The PCB, in a press release, announced the mutual decision, adding that it also has a Test and T20I series lined up against England, which means that Pakistan would not have been free to play Ireland post-August 10.

As a result, the two-match series, supposed to take place in Dublin on July 12 and 14 has been postponed.

“It is sad that due the current Covid-19 pandemic, we have to postpone our tour to Ireland. We were looking forward to returning to the venue, where we featured against Ireland in their inaugural Test in 2018, and country where our players have always been supported and admired by the friendly and knowledgeable fans," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

“We fully respect and endorse CI’s decision at this difficult time. As we have all reiterated, the safety and security of players, officials and fans comes first. It remains a challenging time for all nations that are due to be hosting home series in the coming months; we as a cricketing family will continue to rally and work closely together.



“The PCB stands firmly with CI in these difficult times and we look forward to revisiting Ireland as soon as normal services resume.”

“With the Irish Government announcement on May 1 regarding the gradual process of lifting restrictions here in Ireland, it unfortunately became impossible to host the Pakistan T20Is in Dublin on the scheduled dates," Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom added.



“We subsequently discussed scenarios around delaying the fixtures – or even playing them elsewhere - but with numerous complications around Government roadmap timelines, bio-security, quarantining, and scheduling harmony, it just hasn’t been possible to find a way to get the matches played.”

“We deeply regret this, as the cricketing bonds between Ireland and Pakistan are strong, and we were very excited to host the world’s top T20 side. We look forward to a time when we can once again meet on the pitch and wish our Pakistan Cricket Board colleagues good health during these challenging times.”

Pakistan's T20I tour of Ireland falls prey to pandemic