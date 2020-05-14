Babar Azam’s ascendancy as Pakistan’s new ODI captain may seem meteoric to some but in reality the Lahore-born has worked hard and at all levels to get to where he is.

In the aftermath of his appointment as the country’s new 50-over leader, someone on Twitter shared a news clipping from the time when Azam was just a school boy.

The brief explains Azam’s heroics with the bat while playing for The Lord’s International School System against Oasis School’s cricket team.

Azam played an unbeaten 102-run knock and was named the player of the match, helping his side to a massive 345-run total. In reply, the miserable Oasis were able to muster just 150 runs as Azam’s school went on to win by 195 runs.

Interestingly, as per the news brief, Azam had been outscored in that match by a teammate named Jamil Khan (110) but it isn’t known what became of him or how far did he manage to go.

ESPN does have a Jamil Khan profile from the Lahore region but the 28-year-old only has two first-class matches to his name. If it is the same Jamil Khan, sadly his career did not pan out like Bobby’s.

Let this throwback news clipping of school stud Babar Azam inspire you