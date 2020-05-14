Contract-less Hasan Ali injured, out of another 5-6 months: report

Hasan Ali may be unavailable for the next five to six months. Photo: AFP

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has suffered an injury that may force him on the sidelines for the next five or six months, Daily Jang reported.

According to the Urdu daily, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that Hasan had been feeling discomfort since April 30, adding that he may have sustained the injury while playing in the now-suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Hasan now has an almost year-long history of back injuries, which have kept him out of the side and even when playing he did not look his best.

The bowler is currently undergoing treatment but could be sent abroad in a bid to find relief.

The news comes after the 25-year-old was denied a central contract by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday due to him missing most of the season owing to his fitness issues.

