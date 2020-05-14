Babar Azam tops Ish Sodhi's 'fab five' list as Virat Kohli trails behind

New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (L) and Pakistan's Babar Azam (R).

New Zealand bowler Ish Sodhi admitted that star batsman Babar Azam has been "the toughest" that he has bowled in his career.

Sodhi was speaking in a live session with CricTracker on Instagram and was asked to named his top five batsmen in which he ranked the T20 and ODI skipper at the very top.

"I’ll go with Babar at first and Steve Smith at second. Then Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli and Joe Root at the end," said Sodhi.

"Babar Azam is the toughest to bowl among the fab five. He is a great player."

When asked why the classy batsman topped his list, the kiwi leg-spinner recalled his days facing Azam and said that he has always found it "really hard" to bowl against him.

"I always find Babar really hard to bowl to. We have played against Azam on some really hot days in UAE and he has played really well," he said.

