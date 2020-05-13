Shahid Afridi and Jahangir Khan distribute ration bags at Sri Lakshmi Narain mandir.

A Hindu community has thanked cricketer-cum-philanthropist Shahid Afridi for his humanitarian efforts during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis regardless of “class, race and religion”.

“We will never forget your unprecedented support in this difficult time of coronavirus. You are the hope of humanity ... and your charity foundation is working for humanitarian causes without anyd class, race and religion,” reads a message sent to Afridi by the All-Kathiawari Hindu Panchatyat.

Earlier this week, Afridi and squash legend Jahangir Khan had visited the Sri Lakshmi Narain mandir "to deliver essential food items", adding that "we are in it together and we shall prevail together."

Afridi, through his namesake foundation’s Donate Karo Na campaign, has ramped up his charity efforts throughout Pakistan and is often seen distributing ration bags among those in need.

Karachi’s Hindu community thanks Shahid Afridi for humanitarian efforts