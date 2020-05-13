Mohammad Amir is expected to not be given a new central contract.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce central contracts for the 2020-21 season today.

Some big-name players are expected to miss out as the PCB plans on handing out deals to just 18 cricketers.

Category A, the topmost and the highest paid category, is expected to see some fresh faces. Azhar Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi are set to be promoted to Cat A, whereas former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Yasir Shah are expected to be demoted.

Teenage pacer Naseem Shah is likely to be handed a central contract for the first time.

The committee featuring PCB CEO Wasim Khan and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, which has drafted the contract list, has reportedly recommended that the pace trio of Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali should not be offered new deals.

Their places can be taken by fresh faces Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf.

A final decision in this regard will be taken by PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani, after which the central contract categories will be made public today.

Big names set to be snubbed as PCB finalises new central contracts