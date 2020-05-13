Virat Kohli easier to dismiss than Sachin Tendulkar: Wasim Akram

Former bowler Wasim Akram (L) and India captain Virat Kohli (R).

Pace legend Wasim Akram expects "modern great" Virat Kohli to break many records by the end of his career but still believes Kohli, due to his aggressive mindset, would have been comparatively easier to dismiss than the calmer Sachin Tendulkar.

Akram, in a YouTube video with Aakash Chopra, drew comparisons between the approach of Kohli and batting great Sachin Tendulkar.



"He [Virat] is the modern great but compared to Sachin, these are two different players altogether. Both are aggressive but of varying nature," he said.



"As a bowler you look at a batsman’s body language. If I sledged Tendulkar he would have become more determined because he was aggressive but calm in nature. But if I did the same to Kohli, he might get angry and try to attack me which gives me a good chance to take his wicket."

Akram did wax laud Kohli and said that his talent with the bat was now a "nightmare" for bowlers.

“As far his technique is concerned, Virat Kohli is a nightmare for bowlers nowadays. He is supremely fit and will go on to break a lot of records,” he said.

